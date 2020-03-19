Azerbaijan launches information portal on coronavirus

By Trend





An information portal www.koronavirusinfo.az has been launched in Azerbaijan to inform the population about coronavirus, Trend reports on March 19.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan, as well as informing and educate the population, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has created an information portal.

The portal provides general confirmed information about the coronavirus (COVID-19), the current situation in the world, measures taken in Azerbaijan to combat the virus, and operational news.

Readers are informed about the rules, instructions and recommendations of the Azerbaijani government on protecting public health.

Citizens can receive answers to their questions on the website in an interactive mode.