No case of local infection with coronavirus recorded in Azerbaijan

By Trend





To this date, no case of local infection with coronavirus has been recorded in Azerbaijan, chief infectiologist of Azerbaijan Jalal Isayev told Trend on March 17.

According to Isayev, not a single case of infection of one person by another was observed in the country.

All infection cases recorded in Azerbaijan were related to the people arriving from outside of Azerbaijan, he added.

"The cases of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan were mainly registered among those who arrived from Iran. All the infected persons were quarantined,” said Isayev.

Appropriate measures to ensure treatment of the infected persons in special clinics are underway in the country.

There are sufficient supplies of drugs and medical equipment to combat coronavirus in Azerbaijan.