By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict rainy weather in Baku on March 18. North-west wind will intensify.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 °C at night, 7-9 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will drop from the 772 mm mercury column to the 765 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions. Snow will fall in mountains. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be 2-6 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime. In the mountains – 5 -10 °C at night, 2- 3 °C in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.