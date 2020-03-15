Azerbaijani citizens to return from Turkey on charter flights

By Trend

Charter flights will be launched on March 15, 2020 to return Azerbaijani citizens from Turkey, since mutual trips of Turkish and Azerbaijani citizens by air and land have been temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports.

Two flights from Turkey and Azerbaijan and two more from Azerbaijan to Turkey will be performed on March 15.

TK 332 IST-GYD - 08:55 only for Azerbaijani citizens

TK 334 IST-GYD - 16:00 only for Azerbaijani citizens

TK 333 GYD-IST - 13:45 only for Turkish citizens

TK 335 GYD-IST - 20:50 only for Turkish citizens

Additional information on the mechanism of returning Azerbaijani citizens from Turkey will be provided, since mutual trips of Turkish and Azerbaijani citizens by air and land have been temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Reportedly, charter flights will be launched for the return of Azerbaijan citizens from Turkey. Those returning from Turkey will be screened and, if necessary, will be quarantined for 14-28 days.