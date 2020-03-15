No patients infected with coronavirus at Educational - Surgical clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University

By Trend

There are no patients infected with coronavirus at the Educational - Surgical clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU), Director of the clinic Samir Allahverdiyev said, commenting on the information circulated in social networks, Trend reports referring to AMU's press service.

Allahverdiyev noted that the Educational - Surgical clinic of AMU was unreasonably mentioned in the social networks in connection with the coronavirus, and information was circulated that supposedly, there is patient infected with coronavirus in the clinic. One of those who returned recently from abroad and applied a few days ago to AMU's Educational - Surgical Clinic, was sent to the Scientific Research Institute of Pulmonary Diseases, said the director.

"All staff members who were in contact with him, passed a medical examination as a precaution. The floor on which the department is located was closed, and additional disinfection was conducted. Currently, there are no patients with coronavirus or even with fever at the clinic," said Allahverdiyev.





“If a patient with a high fever appeals the clinic, he is sent to the Semashko City Clinic Hospital #1. We don’t have an infection department and an infectious disease specialist. Therefore, we don’t have conditions to test and treat such patients, and accordingly, it is not possible to accept patients with suspected coronavirus,” the director added.

Allahverdiyev also added that such false and unreasonable information disseminated in social networks only leads to the creation of panic.