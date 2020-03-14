Operational headquarters: Certain measures on social isolation to be applied in Azerbaijan from March 14

By Trend

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is rapidly spreading in the world. The countries are forced to take more serious measures due to a long incubation period of the virus, the speed of spread and the fact that a vaccine has not been developed yet. There is a need for taking urgent measures given the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a global pandemic in connection with coronavirus and proceeding from the WHO recommendations to stop the spread of the virus.

In this regard, a decision was made to cancel the mass events in Azerbaijan for a period of one month. The public and private structures, citizens are required to thoroughly observe special rules.

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers is conducting the measures on social isolation that will be applied in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) on March 14, 2020, Trend reports on March 13.

The mass events, including cultural events, have been canceled throughout the country. The dates of the already scheduled events have been postponed.