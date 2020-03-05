Foggy weather expected in country

TODAY.AZ / Society

Foggy weather is expected in Azerbaijan on March 6.  South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 6-9 °C at night, 12-15 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 7-9 °C at night, 13-15 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 764 mm to 767 mm of mercury. Relative humidity will reach 75-85 percent, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

East wind is expected in country's regions. The temperature will be 3-7 °C at night, 15-20 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 1-6 °C, 9-14 °C in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

