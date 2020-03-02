Preventive measures underway in Azerbaijani hotels amid coronavirus

By Trend





Preventive measures are underway in many hotels in Azerbaijan amid coronavirus, Kanan Guluzade, spokesperson for the country’s State Tourism Agency told Trend.

He noted that the preventive measures are not compulsory.

“Many hotels are carrying out this work on their own initiative. A headquarters has been created in connection with coronavirus and it gives general instructions to all institutions and keeps the situation under control,” added Guluzade.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus (or COVID-19) outbreak started as early as November 2019.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden and Sri Lanka.