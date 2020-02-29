TODAY.AZ / Society

Three quarantine zones created in Azerbaijan due to coronavirus threat

29 February 2020 [11:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Three quarantine zones have been created in Azerbaijan due to the coronavirus threat, said Yagut Garayeva, a member of the operational headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

She made the remarks at a briefing in connection with coronavirus threat.

Garayeva noted that these zones were created in Astara, Jalilabad and Gobustan hospitals.

“These hospitals are provided with all necessary equipment and medicines. In addition, auxiliary hospitals and centers are also provided with the necessary equipment to immediately respond to possible threats,” Garayev said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/191549.html

Print version

Views: 221

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also