Azerbaijan's Health Ministry on reports on Georgian citizen infected with COVID-19

By Trend





Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health and State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance, together with other relevant structures, have begun to study reports on the detection of the COVID-19 virus in a Georgian citizen who arrived in Georgia from Iran via Azerbaijan on Feb. 25, press services of the above-mentioned organizations said in a joint statement, Trend reports.

So, the footage on this person's passage via customs control was checked and it was established that during the check at the Astara customs checkpoint on Iran-Azerbaijan state border, his body temperature was normal and there were no signs of health issues that could cause suspicion of infection.

"It is possible that the signs of the disease appeared 10-12 hours after he got from the Astara customs checkpoint to the Georgian border. The incubation period of this disease is up to 14 days, and the symptoms of the disease may not appear before that. All necessary measures are taken taking this report into account. All persons, who were in contact with Georgian citizen, including customs officers, border guards and medical workers, have been identified, and they are under medical supervision," the statement read.