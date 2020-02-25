Baku's Old City, Rome ink agreement on monuments' protection

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and the City Council of Rome have signed a declaration aimed at protection of monuments.

The main purpose of the declaration is to establish partnerships between the two cities, which have numerous historical and cultural monuments included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Negotiations are underway to sign cooperation documents with several other cities with an ancient history and cultural heritage.

The initiative opens a wide range of opportunities for promotion of Icherisheher (Old City), the most ancient part of Baku city and Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage in general.

With its majestic buildings and ruins, Icherisheher hides a centuries-old history.

The city, built on a high hill in the form of an amphitheatre, is exposed to the sea in the lower part, and is surrounded by the Caucasus Mountains in the upper part. With its triple row of fortress walls, the Maiden Tower and other fortification facilities, Icherisheher appeared to be an impressive stronghold.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design fascinate Baku residents and city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshakh Palace complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

Old City became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

In 2000, the Old City of Baku, including the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and Maiden Tower, became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.