Ecologists predict rainless weather in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on February 4. Southwest wind will be followed by northwest wind at night.

The air temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 3-5 °C at night and 13-15 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be 3-5 °C at night, 13-15 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 755 to 749 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent at night, 45-50 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's northern and western regions. The weather will be foggy in some places. Snow is also expected in some areas. West wind will intensify.

The temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, 12-17 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be at night 3-8 °C , 5-10 °C in the daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, meteorological factors tomorrow will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.