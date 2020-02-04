Moscow hosts conference on National Youth Day

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A conference on the topic "Azerbaijani youth in Russia" has been held in Moscow. The event was held on the initiative of the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, chairman of the Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Russia (AMOR) Leyla Aliyeva.

During the conference, AMOR members, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora, government agencies, youth organizations of Russia discussed prospects of joint scientific and educational projects.

Opening the conference, AMOR Project Coordinator Ramin Radjabov, welcomed the participants on behalf of Leyla Aliyeva.

He stressed the importance of the conference timed to the National Youth Day.

Notably, Azerbaijan celebrates the National Youth Day on February 2. The public holiday takes its origin from the First Youth Forum which was held in 1996. A year later, national leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree according to which February 2 was declared the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

Speaking about activities carried out by the organization, Rajabov noted various projects implemented by AMOR in education, culture, healthcare and other spheres.

AMOR Executive Secretary Jeyhun Huseynov said that young people are closely watching the processes taking place in Russia and Azerbaijan, rejoicing at each other's successes. He also noted that Azerbaijan and Russia enjoy close friendly ties thanks to the wise policies of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin.







