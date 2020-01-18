CEC: Azerbaijan creates all conditions for international observers

By Trend

Azerbaijan has created all necessary conditions for international organizations to observe the early parliamentary elections to be held on February 9, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.

Panahov made the remark at the CEC meeting in Baku on Jan. 17, Trend reports.

The chairman stressed that Azerbaijan constantly cooperated with international organizations on the eve of the elections.

"Invitations have been sent in connection with the upcoming elections to various international organizations,” the chairman said. “A positive response has been already obtained from most of organizations."

“Some 2,431 people applied for participation in the parliamentary elections, 1,622 of them were registered,” Panahov said. “To date, 81 international observers have been accredited in the parliamentary elections.”

The chairman added that the process is underway and this figure will grow.