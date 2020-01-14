Bloody memory exhibition to open in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition titled "Bloody memory" will open at the National Art Museum on January 17.

The event is timed to the 30th anniversary of January 20 tragedy, when in 1990 the Soviet army entered the capital Baku, killing and wounding hundreds of innocent and defenseless people.

About 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing.

The exhibition will feature the work of artists such as Mikail Abdullayev, Boyukagha Mirzazade, Hafiz Mammadov, Vidadi Narimanbayov, Sarah Manafova, Shamo Abbasov, Jahangir Rustamov, Farman Gulamov, Arif Huseynov, Elmira Shakhtakhtinskaya, Khanlar Akhmadov and Sahib Guliyev.

In addition, various posters will be presented under the title "Baku Disaster", "January 19, 1990", "Martyrs", "Invasion", "Dedication to Martyrs" and others.