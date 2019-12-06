Deputy PM: Planted trees to improve ecological situation in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The planted trees will improve the ecological situation in Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports on Dec. 6.

"This day can be called significant in history of Azerbaijan’s ecology,” the deputy prime minister added. “Some 650,000 trees will be planted during one day in connection with the 650th anniversary of Nasimi [Azerbaijani great poet] upon Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative. I think this is a rather large-scale campaign."

Azerbaijani citizens met this initiative of Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva with great eagerness, and they enthusiastically join this campaign in many parts of the country, Ahmadov noted.

“A lot of work is being done on development and construction in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev,” the deputy prime minister said. “Azerbaijan is being modernized, villages and settlements are getting prettier, and people’s living conditions are improving. One of the important conditions is to ensure clean ecological environment, and the campaign held today serves this purpose. YAP is one from the structures that supported this campaign. Numerous members of the ruling party are participating in this campaign in various Azerbaijani regions. I believe that YAP members will be the most active participants.”Ahmadov added that YAP and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources are also implementing another project related to monitoring the care for planted trees.