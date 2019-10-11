Rainy weather expected on Saturday

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy and cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 12. Northwest wind will intensify.

In the Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be16-18 °C at night, 20-23 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 16-18 °C at night and 20-22 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 761 mm mercury column to 769 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions. Heavy snowfall is possible in high mountainous areas.

It will be foggy at night and in the morning. West wind will intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 15-19 °C at night, 22-27 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the weather will be 5-10 °C at night, 12-16 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, strong winds are expected in the Absheron peninsula on October 12, which is unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.



