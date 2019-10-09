Ilham Aliyev: I tell truth about Karabakh from int'l platforms

By Trend

There is a unified approach to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in society, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the inauguration of Gobu Park-2 residential complex for the internally displaced persons in Garadagh district of Baku.

“From all the platforms and using arguments, historical facts, realities and international law, I defend our just cause,” Ilham Aliyev noted. “It is impossible to object to these arguments because I am telling the truth and I do this from platforms the whole world can hear. The Prime Minister of Armenia said these absurd words to several people gathered in Khankandi."

"I could have answered him at another international event, but the audience of that event would have been 1,000 or 2,000 people perhaps. So, I said it at a venue where everyone could hear – there was a live broadcast, it was at a panel meeting of the prestigious Valdai club in Russia, and the whole world could hear that. In other words, I must tell you that if everything is done correctly, a blow would be accurate. They have received a blow they are unlikely to recover from because there is no counterargument, and lies will not lead anywhere.”

“When there was no information about the conflict, of course, they spread all the lies,” the Azerbaijani president added. “They had Diaspora organizations in every country, but we had nothing. Therefore, they provided distorted facts about the conflict and were often believed. Today we live in an age of information. There is truth and I let it be known. Everyone knows that both lower and upper Karabakh are Azerbaijani lands, the Azerbaijani lands recognized by international law, so Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”