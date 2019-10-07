Changeable cloudy weather expected in country

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on October 8. Northwest wind will weaken in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 14-18 °C at night and 20-23 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 15-17 °C at night and 21-23°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will be above the norm - 765 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 55-65 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in country's eastern regions. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 13-18 °C at night, 23-28 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the weather will be 6-11 °C at night, 13-18 °C in the daytime.