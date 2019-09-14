Quota on employment of foreigners half full in Azerbaijan

By Trend

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan set a quota for 6,800 foreign migrants in 2019, meaning that 6,800 foreigners can be involved in labor activities in Azerbaijan during the year, as stated by Chief of Azerbaijan's State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov, Trend reports.

According to him, applications for more than half of the quota for obtaining a work permit have already been accepted.

Huseynov added that the fee for a work permit may vary depending on its duration. He recalled that the state fee for obtaining a six-month work permit is 500 manats, while obtaining an annual permit costs 1,000 manats.

"The migration service is trying to ensure that the quota does not create tension for the business entity. Even if the quota is filled, the state can reconsider this issue," he said.

Huseynov stressed that persons who have a permit for permanent residence, or who are married to a citizen of Azerbaijan, are exempted from obtaining the work permit.

"But they too are considered foreign labor migrants. The main thing for the state is the nationalization of the labor market. It has long been implemented in the energy and oil sectors. If earlier foreign specialists were being summoned for work in Azerbaijan, now we have our own specialists who can replace the foreign ones. Therefore, this, of course, is reflected in the quota," he concluded.