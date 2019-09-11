Rainy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather awaits Bakuvians on September 12. It will be raining tomorrow in some places. Mild north-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 17-20 °C at night, 24-27 °C in the daytime, in Baku 17-19 °C at night, 24-26 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions. Showers are predicted in some places at night and in the morning. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 16-20 °C at night, 23-28°C in the daytime, in mountains 5-10 °C at night, 12-17 °C in the daytime.

The weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.