Russian president congratulates Azerbaijan’s First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday, Trend reports on Aug. 26 referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“Dear Mehriban Arif gizi, please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday,” President Putin said.

“Due to long-term activity in high state positions, you have gained well-deserved respect among your fellow countrymen, as well as high international authority,” the president added.

“We know you as a great friend of Russia, a staunch supporter of the strengthening of the relations of strategic partnership between our states,” President Putin said. “I am confident that these relations will continue to develop fruitfully to the benefit of the Russian and Azerbaijani peoples and in the interests of the strengthening of regional stability and security.”

“Dear Mehriban Arif gizi, I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, well-being and success,” he said. “I ask you to extend my cordial greetings to your family.”