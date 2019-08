Trend:

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade with "Heydar Aliyev" Order.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade was honored for his special services in building state–religion relations, establishing national solidarity and moral and spiritual values in the Republic of Azerbaijan.