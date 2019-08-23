Over 200,000 passengers transported by trains in Azerbaijan in July

Trend:

Some 270,000 passengers were transported by trains in Azerbaijan in July 2019, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend on Aug. 22.

Many passengers were transported in the western direction of the country.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC transported 1,896,200 people in January - July 2019, which is 350,700 people or 22.7 percent more than in January-July 2018 (1,545,500 people).

“Some 77,523 passengers were transported within the country, 15,847 passengers were transported from Azerbaijan to other countries, 19,226 passengers by the Baku-Ganja-Baku high-speed train and 157,427 passengers by the Baku-Sumgait-Baku electric train in July 2019,” the company said.