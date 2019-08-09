Cultural relations with Argentina, Austria to intensify

By Azernews





By Laman ?smayilova

Azerbaijan and Argentina enjoy strong cultural partnership based on mutual interests. Argentina's recent participation in the Gabala International Music Festival, the International Jazz Festival and other music events in Azerbaijan strengthened the cultural exchange between the two peoples.

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev has met with Argentine Ambassador Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella.

The minister informed the ambassador about the international music festivals and cultural events held in Azerbaijan. He noted the importance of regular participation in these festivals for the development of mutual cooperation between the two countries, Trend reported.

Garayev also emphasized the importance of organizing joint TV shows reflecting the culture of Azerbaijan and Argentina.

In turn, Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella spoke about the Tango Festival in Argentina and various film festivals. The Argentine ambassador invited Azerbaijan to attend the Tango Festival to be held in October this year in Argentina.

Later, Abulfas Garayev received the Austrian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bernd Alexander Bayerl.

Welcoming the ambassador, the minister said that Azerbaijan and Austria, which share the same geographical importance and population, have many similarities.

Garayev stressed the importance of cooperation between the music schools of the two countries. He said that student exchanges between schools would have a positive impact on the younger generation of both countries and contribute greatly to the promotion of the culture of the two countries.

"Through our museums, theaters, concert venues and cultural heritage examples, we can further strengthen relationship between the two countries and implement joint projects", he said.

Garayev also noted that a number of important projects have been implemented so far within the cultural cooperation between Austria and Azerbaijan. These projects promote friendship between the two countries and a dialogue of cultures.

Bernd Alexander Bayerl, in turn, said that there is a strong relationship between the two countries in the field of culture and spoke about the work to further expand and develop these relations. He noted that representatives from the music, theater and culture spheres of the two countries can exchange experiences. Bayerl also said that Azerbaijan has a rich culture.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cultural cooperation between the two countries and discussed the possibility of implementing joint projects.

During the meetings, both ambassadors thanked the government of Azerbaijan for the high level of organization of the 43rd World Heritage Committee session held in Baku from June 30 to July 10. Both the Austrian and Argentine delegations, who attended the committee meetings, expressed their satisfaction with the organization of the event.

At the Baku session, 45 significant decisions were made and 29 heritage sites were inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List.

The session participants included more than 2,500 delegates from 180 countries, including ministers, executives, representatives and ambassadors of international organizations in Azerbaijan, and members of the Azerbaijani government.

The session included plenty of decisions made on inclusion of different cultural historic heritage sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Among other countries' historical sites, Azerbaijan’s Khan Palace and the historical center of Sheki were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List at the Baku session. This became the third cultural heritage site inscribed on the World Heritage List after the Icherisheher with Maiden's Tower and the Shirvanshahs Palace (2000) and Gobustan rock paintings (2007).







