Dry weather is expected in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeably cloudy and mainly dry weather is expected in Baku on August 6. Strong northwest wind will stop in the afternoon.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +23°C at night and +25°C+27°C in the daytime in Absheron and +21°C to +23°C at night and +25°C+27°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 757 to 761 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 60-70 % at night 40-45% in the daytime.

The sea water temperature will be +23-24°C on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), while +24-25°C on south beaches in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh.

Rain is expected in some northern and western regions. Showers and hail predicted in some places.West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +25°C at night, from +31°C to +36°C in the daytime, from +12°C to + 17°C in mountains at night, and from +17°C to +22°C in the daytime.

The temperature is expected to be close to the climatic norm in the Absheron peninsula on August 6-7 with occasionally intensifying north winds, which is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.



