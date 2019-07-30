New park to be laid in Old City

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

With its majestic buildings, Icherisheher, also known as the Old City, hides a centuries-old history. The Old City hosts over 50 historical and architectural monuments from various eras.

Three months ago, restoration work started at the Icherisheher’s Gosha Gala gates. This process will take some time due to the large amount of work.

Riad Gasimov, the head of Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, told local media that a new park is being built on the territory of the Old City.

“Restoration works are also being carried out in the Baku Khans Palace. They will be completed by the end of the year and a new museum exhibition will be created. A huge park will be laid in the area between the underground hamam found three years ago and the Baku Khans Palace. This recreation area is designed for all residents and guests of Baku,” Gasimov noted.

Reconstruction of the Gosha Gala gates began in May 2019. The works are performed by the famous Austrian company Atelier Erich Pummer GmbH. The last complete reconstruction of the walls was carried out in 1952-1957.

With its defensive fortresses, Icherisheher is a symbol of patriotism and a great source of national pride and dignity.

All the buildings within the fortress walls of the Old City were of a defensive nature in terms of their tactical and strategic functions.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design fascinate Baku residents and city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshahs Palace complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

Old City became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

In 2000, the Old City of Baku, including the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and Maiden Tower, became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.