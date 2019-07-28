Relatives of Azerbaijani military pilot informed about measures undertaken up to now

By Trend

The Minister of Defense has met with family members and relatives of the pilot of the military aircraft that had crashed. The meeting was held in the Operation Headquarters established for taking urgent steps, Trend reports on July 27 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, the relatives of the pilot said: "Long live the Motherland! We are proud of the service of our son!". They also expressed appreciation to the country's leadership for the attention paid to them.

On July 24 at 22:00 (GMT +4), the MIG-29 plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force crashed during training flights and fell into the Caspian Sea.

During the night training flights, the connection with the MIG-29 plane was suddenly lost, and it disappeared from the radars.

According to the preliminary version, as a result of the crash, the military plane fell into the Caspian Sea.

The military prosecutor's office filed a criminal case. An investigative team consisting of experienced and professional employees of the Military Prosecutor’s Office has been created and investigative actions have been initiated.