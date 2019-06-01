Azerbaijan marks International Children's Day

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Children are the flowers from heaven. They are a source of boundless love, laughter and joy.

International Children’s Day is a great time to please these precious ‘gifts’ given to mankind.

The origin of this holiday goes back to 1925, when representatives from different countries met in Geneva, Switzerland to convene the first World Conference for the Wellbeing of Children.

The date that was finally set was June 1, which is when much of the world marks the date, but some countries have their own national children days on other dates as well.

Various activities for children are organized across the globe to solve issues affecting children.

Azerbaijan will mark the International Children's Day with a colorful feast. The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum will host a festival timed to International Children's Day on June 1.

The festival is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Carpet Museum with the support of the embassies of Montenegro, Turkey, Indonesia, Ukraine, Morocco, India, China, as well as "Word" literary project and the European Azerbaijan School.

Fascinating concert and a charity fair will be held as part of the event, Trend Life reported.

Children of representatives of diplomatic missions will perform musical and dance performances showcasing the cultures and traditions of their countries.

Also, representatives of diplomatic missions will hold a charity fair. All the funds raised at the fair will be transferred for operation of Aygun Babashova, who has a congenital heart disease.

Moreover, employees of the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum will present the play "The Tale of Malikmammad" of the State Puppet Theater, as well as three master classes on carpet waving, Tilda dolls, etc. Moreover, master classes on various types of arts, as well as on twisting and slime will be also held.

A concert of young talents will be organized as part of the "Word" literary project. Board games, classes in robotics, vocational guidance, psychology, "Fibonacci" intellectual game as well as competitions in tennis, gymnastics and other outdoor sports are waiting for the little guests of the festival. The youngest participants of the festival will be entertained by animators.

Azerbaijan pays great attention to children's rights. Significant projects to improve life of children and youth are carried out in the country. There are plenty of serious grounds in the country for the protection of children's rights.

Protection of children’s rights is guaranteed by the Constitution of Azerbaijan and a number of other laws. In 1992, the UN Convention on the "Rights of the Child" was ratified in Azerbaijan and eight years later, its two optional protocols were ratified as well.

UNICEF (the United Nations Children's Fund) has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1993. The main aims of the UNICEF Country Program for 2016-2020 for Azerbaijan include establishing a protective environment for all children without making any discrimination. The protection of children against violence, exploitation, abuse and discrimination is a global priority for UNICEF.

In addition, Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founded in May 2004, carries out a number of projects on the development of childcare institutions’ infrastructure, providing funding for the renovation of orphanages and boarding schools and construction of nursery schools and kindergartens.

Let’s make this world a safe and enjoyable place for our kids!