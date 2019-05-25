Ilham Aliyev receives congratulations on occasion of Republic Day

Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Republic Day.

“On behalf of the people and government of Turkmenistan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to all brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country`s Republic Day,” Turkmenistan's president said in his letter.

“In Turkmenistan, we highly appreciate relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan based on principles of good neighborliness, respect and mutual support. I am firmly convinced that Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan relations will continue to develop and strengthen in the spirit of mutual cooperation to the benefit of our brotherly countries and nations.”

“Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish you the best of health, happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity and progress,” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev has also congratulated the Azerbaijani president.

“On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Republic Day, please accept my most cordial congratulations and sincere wishes for the prosperity of Azerbaijan and its people,” the Bulgarian president said in his letter.

“I would like to take this pleasant occasion to reaffirm to you the willingness of the Republic of Bulgaria to continue developing strategic partnership relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

“I am convinced that the cooperation between our states will keep on its ascending development as it is based on a stable ground – the friendly ties between our peoples.

Please accept, Dear Mr President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he noted.

Nicola Selva and Michele Muratori, Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino, also congratulated President Aliyev on the occasion of the Republic Day.

“On the auspicious occasion of the founding of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan, we would like to express on behalf of the people of San Marino and on our own name cordial greetings and best wishes to Your Excellency and to the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” they said in their letter.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration and sincere good wishes for your personal well-being and for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Naruhito, Emperor of Japan, has also congratulated the Azerbaijani president.

"On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have great pleasure in sending Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations and sincere good wishes for your happiness and for the prosperity of the people of your country,” the Emperor of Japan said in his letter.