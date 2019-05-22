Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP attends event within ‘Reintroduction of bisons in Azerbaijan’ project

By Trend





A ceremony has been held to release Caucasus bisons into a special area of Ismayilli branch of the Shahdag National Park, Trend reports.

The bisons were brought to Azerbaijan under “Reintroduction of bisons in Azerbaijan” project jointly implemented by IDEA Public Union, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Azerbaijan office.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Founder and Head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev attended the ceremony.







