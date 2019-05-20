ITV appeals to EBU over mistakes made on Azerbaijan’s map during Eurovision 2019

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Public Television and Radio Company (ITV) has appealed to the European Broadcasting Union over the mistakes made on the map of Azerbaijan during Eurovision 2019, Trend reports citing a message on Facebook page of ITV.

"During the performance of Azerbaijan’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019, it was revealed that Karabakh and Nakhchivan were not marked on the map of the country. In this regard, the Public Television and Radio Company immediately turned with protest to the organizers of the competition and the leadership of the European Broadcasting Union. Currently, an explanation from the opposite side is expected," said in a message.







