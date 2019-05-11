Leyla Aliyeva visits residents of Psycho-Neurological Social Service

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited the Psycho-Neurological Social Service No. 1 in Buzovna settlement, Baku.

Leyla Aliyeva met here and talked with people with special needs, and inquired about the conditions existing here and the treatment of people of this category. Gifts from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation were presented to Psychoneurological Social Service Establishment No.1. Those in need of special care talked about the works they did at the Psychoneurological Social Service Establishment No.1 in the course of a day, how they entertained themselves, and shared their impressions.

In Azerbaijan, significant measures are being taken to strengthen the medical and social rehabilitation of people with disabilities who need special care. The state attracts these people to numerous social programs, including rehabilitation, and free rest.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation makes a special contribution to the implementation of these measures at the state level.

The implementation of such projects also shows that the projects of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, distinguished by noble initiatives to address social issues of people with special needs, measures undertaken to organize them at a high level of their treatment and rehabilitation are long lasting.

Established in 1974, the hospital was basically repaired and commissioned into operation in February this year. Conditions meeting contemporary standards have been created here after the reconstruction works, to ensure health and comfort for people with special needs who have not reached the symptomatic stage.







