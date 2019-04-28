Award ceremony of World Cup in individual all-around held in Baku

By Trend





The ceremony of awarding winners and prize-winners of the World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in individual all-around took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the results of four exercises (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon), the Russian gymnast Dina Averina showed the best result (85.600 points). Russian gymnast Arina Averina (79.850 points) ranked second, Ukrainian Vlada Nikolchenko (78.900 points) came in third.

President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Farid Gayibov, coaches of Azerbaijan national rhythmic gymnastics team Evgenia Jidkova and Nigar Abdusalimova presented medals to the winners.

The presentation of the specially established prize of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation AGF Trophy for the highest executive score was also held. The award was presented to the Russian gymnast Dina Averina. Head coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva presented the prize to the winner.

In addition, the FIG Cup was presented on the basis of the three best results shown at the four stages of the World Cup this year. The Cup went to Dina Averina (Russia).

Technical director and head of the FIG technical committee for rhythmic gymnastics Natalia Kuzmina presented the prize to the winner.







