Moldova's national rhythmic gymnastics team delighted with Baku: ambassador

Trend:

The Moldova national rhythmic gymnastics team likes to perform in Baku a lot, Moldova’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Gheorghe Leuca told Trend on April 27.

“I’ve been watching the competitions for the second day,” he said. “Yesterday, after the team’s performance, I spoke with our athletes and coaches. They are very pleased. They noted the excellent organization and conditions for both training and competitions.”

He added that Moldovan gymnasts are in Baku for the second time.

“They like to come here very much,” he said. “Moreover, in addition to training, they can get acquainted with the beautiful city of Baku.”

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will last until April 28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are competing in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams will compete in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts will perform in individual programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, while Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rakhmanova participate in the group exercises.

The gymnast and the team in the group exercises with the highest score for the performance will be traditionally awarded with the AGF Trophy Cup.