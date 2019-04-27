Day 2 of FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku [PHOTO]

Trend:

The second day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 27, Trend reports.

On the second day of the competitions, qualifications will be held in an individual program with clubs and a ribbon, as well as qualifications of teams in group exercises with three hoops and two pairs of clubs.

Also the winners in all-around event (both in individual program and in group exercises) will be defined.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will last until April 28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are competing at the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams will compete in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts will perform in individual programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, while Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rakhmanova participate in the group exercises.



