EducationUSA Alumni Fair Organized by the U.S. Embassy and American Councils for International Education (PHOTO)

By Trend

The EducationUSA Alumni Fair on April 20 featured information about more than 26 universities in the United States, as well as various scholarship programs to help Azerbaijani students reach their goals of studying in the U.S., Trend reports.

This annual event is sponsored by the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan and American Councils for International Education, and included both Azerbaijani and American alumni of U.S. universities.



Students who want to hear first-hand stories about university life in the United States had the chance to hear from these alumni as they talk about their universities and provide participants with materials. Students and even parents were welcomed to attend and meet with U.S.-educated alumni and U.S. Embassy staff to ask questions about studying abroad.