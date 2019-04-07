Azerbaijani State Security Service: Young people should quit smoking, alcoholic beverages

By Trend:

Young people should quit smoking, alcoholic beverages, head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service, Colonel General Madat Guliyev said.

Guliyev made the remarks in Baku during the bike ride under the motto "Less cars, more life", being held at the initiative of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in connection with World Health Day.

"By this step we join the process of world healthcare and urge our young people to give up unpleasant habits, including smoking and alcohol,” he added. “Let them come, go in for sports and pay attention to their healthcare."