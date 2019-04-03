US Embassy in Baku organizes workshop on combating human trafficking

By Trend





Combating human trafficking and assisting its victims were the focus of a recent workshop hosted on by the US Embassy in Baku, and involving experts from the US and Azerbaijani governments.

After opening remarks from Deputy Chief of Mission William Gill, Special Agent Rachel Simon from the Embassy’s Diplomatic Security office spoke about current methodologies for identifying and assisting victims of human trafficking.

Marija Nikolovska, Migrant Protection Assistance Coordinator for the International Organization for Migration, presented information on the current human trafficking situation in Azerbaijan. Special Agent Simon also conducted training on recognizing fraudulent travel documents that are often used by traffickers.

The workshop was attended by Azerbaijani officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs, and Justice, as well as the State Border and Migration Services.