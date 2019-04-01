Proceedings on criminal case of IBA ex-head continue in Baku

By Trend





The Baku Grave Crimes Court continued the trial proceedings on the criminal case of the former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan Jahangir Hajiyev, his relative Ismayil Hidayetzade, ex-MP Dunyamin Khalilov, also Jamal Hasanov, Sarkhan Rasulov, Natig Imanov, Samir Hajiyev, Tabriz Abdulhamidov, Mahir Gafarov, Sadikh Murtuzayev, Tarlan Maharramov, Fakhraddin Heybatov, Ramin Ahmadov, Fariz Muradov, Salahaddin Gadirov, Erkhan Javad, Arif Ramazanov, Navai Shirinov, Svetlana Asadullayeva, Arif Madatov, Adil Mikailov and Ramiz Karimov accused of embezzlement, Trend reports.

At the trial chaired by Judge Faig Ganiyev, Jabrayil Suleymanli gave testimony. He said that he worked as an engineer at the institute “Azerinshaatlayihe” (Azerbaijan construction project) of the State Agency for Security Control in Construction of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“The order was given from the ministry,” he noted. “We were presented documents for work carried out in the Yasamal district of Baku and in the Zagatala district, and we checked those documents.”

Then, Fuad Jafarov testified as a witness and said that he had worked in the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).

“We received requests for a loan, and we informed the bank’s loan department about this,” he noted. “The company “Intertekstil” also applied to the IBA, and this company entered into an agreement with the bank 4-5 times. A loan of 1.5 million manats was provided. The guarantor was the company itself. We received instructions to give loan to the company “Intertekstil.”

Witness Azer Rzayev also said that he worked in the IBA. He confirmed that the decision on granting loans to companies was given by the bank’s loan department.

“We prepared the documents and sent them to the loan department, which made the decision,” he noted.

The testimony by Ilgar Abdullayev, the former head of the IBA’s branch, was also heard out.

At the trial it was announced that earlier Abdullayev was accused along with Jahangir Hajiyev, but by a court decision he was sentenced conditionally. Abdullayev said that the provision of big loans was carried out by decision of the loan department.

Further testimony was given by Kenan Orujov, who was also convicted along with Jahangir Hajiyev. By the decision of the Baku Court of Grave Crimes, he was sentenced conditionally. Orujov said that in 2003-2015 he worked as the head of the transport branch of the IBA.

“The company “Spotline” applied for a loan worth 1.5 million manats,” he said. “I told this in the loan department, after which the documents were prepared and the company was given a loan.”

Responding to questions of the court, Orujov added that instructions for the provision of big loans were also given from the loan department.

“I don’t remember the name of this person,” he said.

Then a break was announced at the trial.

According to official information, during investigations there were reasonable suspicions that contracts for the purchase and sale of promissory notes in the amount of $3.4 billion and 987 million euros were concluded with some legal entities in various countries and illegal transactions were carried out by using promissory notes in 2001-2015 upon Jahangir Hajiyev’s instructions, who was the chairman of the Board of the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, there were reasonable suspicions that Khalilov, 20 more people, as well as other people, caused damage to the bank, misappropriating 4.7 billion manats. Moreover, Hajiyev declined to pay taxes to the budget in the amount of 1,752,000 manats from the profit of Aztorg LLC, jointly led by Hajiyev and Khalilov in 2011-2014.

The Baku Grave Crimes Court previously sentenced Hajiyev to 15 years in prison, Dunyamin Khalilov to 13 years, and Ismayil Hidayetzade to 7 years in prison.

Khalilov’s sentence was reduced from 13 to 12 years and 9 months by a decision of the Baku Court of Appeals; Hidayetzade’s sentence was reduced to five years by the Supreme Court.