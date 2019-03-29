Azerbaijan to take part in int’l religious conference in Russia

By Trend





Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade is leaving for Chechnya’s Grozny city, Russia to participate in the international religious conference entitled "Islam is the herald of peace and good", Trend reports referring to the Caucasus Muslims Office on March 28.

Sheikhulislam will pay a visit upon the invitation of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov.

Pashazade will deliver a report at the conference.

During the visit, Pashazade will meet with officials of Grozny city, members of the Supreme Religious Council of the Caucasian Peoples and foreign guests participating in the conference.