Air pollution drops in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The volume of pollutants emitted into the atmosphere from stationary sources and cars decreased by 37.9 tons compared to 2017 and amounted to 1,122,600 tons in 2018, Trend informs referring to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

As many as 84.6 percent or 950,200 tons of them accounted for exhaust gases.

The volume of harmful substances from stationary sources of pollution decreased by 6.4 percent, the volume exhaust gases emitted by cars - by 2.7 percent.

As a result of preventive measures, 57.9 percent of emissions from stationary sources were eliminated with the help of treatment equipment.

As a result of the use of new gas treatment devices at industrial enterprises, increasing the efficiency of existing treatment devices and improving the technological process, 1,200 tons of harmful substances were prevented from being emitted into the atmosphere during the year. In Mingachevir, volume of waste decreased by 4,700 tons, in Shirvan by 1,900 tons, in Sumgayit by 300 tons and in Baku it grew up by 7,900 tons.

As many as 66.7 percent of all hazardous substances emitted into the atmosphere were carbohydrogens, 12.1 percent - nitrogen oxides, 9.7 percent - carbon monoxide, 0.4 percent - sulphuric anhydride, the rest were other pollutants.

The rapid development of all spheres of economics and human activity has led to an increasingly negative impact on the environment, including the inefficient usage of natural resources. As can be seen in many other countries, Azerbaijan is interested in finding solutions to the problems of environmental protection and rational utilization of natural resources.

In support of Azerbaijan's environmental protection goals, a number of important laws, legal documents and state programs, all of which conform to European law requirements, have been developed and approved in order to improve the ecological situation in the country.

Generally, there are still several ecological problems which are expressed in air pollution from industrial plants and transport vehicles, the pollution of water resources by way of introduction of contaminated water, including transnational pollution, the supply of low-quality water to inhabited regions, the loss of fresh water prior to it delivery to the end consumers, degradation of soil (erosion, desertification, etc.) and decline in biological diversity.