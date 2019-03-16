Head coach: Thanks to Mehriban Aliyeva, best conditions for development of gymnastics created in Azerbaijan

By Trend:

Thanks to Mehriban Aliyeva, the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the best conditions for the development of gymnastics have been created in the country, Marianna Vasileva, head coach of the national rhythmic gymnastics team of Azerbaijan, told Trend on March 16.

The head coach noted that this year Baku will become the gymnastics capital of the world, because it will host exceptionally many significant events.

"In February, we held the Trampoline World Cup. These days Baku is hosting the World Cup in Artistic Gymnastics, in late April lovers of rhythmic gymnastics will be able to support our girls at the World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics. On the eve of this competition we will host the international tournament - AGF Trophy. The tournament will be attended by juniors who are preparing for the European Championship. The European Championship itself, in fact, will also be held in our National Gymnastics Arena," Vasileva said.

Speaking about the European Championships, she noted that some countries will take part in this competition for the first time, for example, Moldova and North Macedonia.

"The European Championship will be very significant, it is a preparation for the licensed World Championship to be held in September in Baku. A great number of foreign guests are expected, who will come to root for both their gymnasts and ours too," the head coach said.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Qualifications were held during the first two days of the four-day competition.