3rd day of FIG Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku [PHOTO]

By Trend:

The third day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 16, Trend reports.

The third day will feature the finals in individual gymnastic equipment.

Winners will be determined among men in floor exercises, in exercises on horizontal bars and rings, among women in a vault and on uneven bars.

Azerbaijan is represented in the finals by Murad Agharzayev in the floor exercise, Nikita Simonov in the exercises on rings, Marina Nekrasova in the vault.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

