Revival of gymnastics in Azerbaijan associated with Mehriban Aliyeva - AGF

With the election of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva as president of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), the revival of gymnastics began in the country, AGF Secretary General Nurlana Mammadzade told Trend.

“In 2002, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was elected President of the AGF,” Mammadzade said. “The gymnastics began to revive in this country from this period. The AGF successfully develops all six competitive sports recognized by the International Gymnastics Federation.”

She noted that starting from 2016, Azerbaijan annually holds World Cup competitions in three types of Olympic gymnastics.

“These days, the FIG World Cup in artistic gymnastics is taking place in Baku,” she said. “These competitions are different because they are held as qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The significance of these competitions is great for coaches and athletes, as well as for the organizers.”

Speaking about the difference of this competition from other World Cups, Mammadzade noted that only one technical delegate is invited from the International Gymnastics Federation at regular World Cups. This year, in addition to the technical delegates, there are also quest judges who serve as supervisors regarding apparatuses, as well as referee judges, she said.

Mammadzade noted that given the qualification nature of the competition, the number of participants is very big.

“If compared with last year’s World Cup, the number of countries doubled,” she said. “This year, representatives from 41 countries participate in the competition.”

The AGF secretary general also spoke about the upcoming competitions.

Thus, she noted that the final stage of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is expected in April. Before it, Baku will host the international tournament AGF Junior Trophy, where juniors will participate, she said. Mammadzade noted that the Federation has been holding this competition for the second year before the start of the World Cup.

“In May, we expect the European Rhythmic and Aerobic Gymnastics Championships,” she added. “As you know, the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival will be held in Baku in July, and its program also includes two types of gymnastics – men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics. In September we expect Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships. Rhythmic gymnastics in Azerbaijan is more popular than other types. Gymnasts from more than 55 countries are expected to participate here. This championship is also regarded as qualification for the Olympic Games.”

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.