By Trend:

The population of Azerbaijan as of February 1, 2019 has reached 9,988,437 people, Trend reports referring to the State Statistical Committee.

According to the data, the population has grown by 6,980 people, or 0.1 percent, since the beginning of the year.

Some 52.8 percent of the total population lives in urban areas, 47.2 percent in rural areas. Moreover, 49.9 percent of the population are male and 50.1 percent are female.

The current sex ratio is 1,003 women to 1,000 men.