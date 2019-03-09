Azerbaijan celebrates International Women's Day

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens..."

Michelle Obama

On March 8 every year, the world community celebrates the International Women's Day to shine light on the women who have contributed to society with their talent, perseverance and timeless wisdom.

Every year hundreds of businesses, government offices, educational institutions host various wide-scale events focused on unity, reflection, action and advocacy.

It is a day when women are recognized for their accomplishments without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.

Women's Day has emerged as such in the early 1900's from the movements for women's rights.

International Women's Day has been celebrated by the United Nations on March 8 since 1975.

The idea of celebration was put forward for the first time by Clara Zetkin, German activist, at an International Conference of women-socialists, held in Copenhagen.

Many women joined the struggle for their equality. The first countries celebrating this day were Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Denmark.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2019 is "Think equal, build smart, innovate for change".

The theme is focused on innovative ways in which we can advance gender equality and the empowerment of women, particularly in the areas of social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure.

Azerbaijan is one of the countries celebrating International Women's Day on March 8. It is an official holiday and day-off in the country.

This holiday has started to be marked in Azerbaijan since 1917.

Azerbaijan was the first country to have granted women the right of vote.

Today, Azerbaijani women play an important place in modern society and enjoy the same legal rights as men.

They are closely involved in the socio-political, socio-economic, scientific-cultural and other areas of life. More women are being engaged in entrepreneurship.

The State Committee on Family, Women and Children’s Problems was established in Azerbaijan in 1998.

Azerbaijan is also represented in the Council of Europe’s bureau on women and is a full-fledged member of the UN Commission on women’s issues.







