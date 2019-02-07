Communication systems unaffected by earthquake in Azerbaijan's regions

By Trend





The earthquake that hit a number of districts in Azerbaijan did not affect the operation of communication systems, said the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan on Feb.6, Trend reports.

The earthquake was recorded on February 5 in the districts of Shamakhi, Ismayilli, Lerik and Agsu.

"The earthquake did not damage the telecommunications infrastructure and there were no interruptions in the provision of communication services in these areas," the report said.

The population of the aforementioned districts is fully provided with telephone services and Internet access.