One Azerbaijani citizen dies as cargo ship sinks off Turkish coast

By Trend





One Azerbaijani citizen died as a cargo ship sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Turkey, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

"The Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey confirmed that there were two Azerbaijanis aboard a cargo ship that sank off the coast of Turkey's Samsun province. According to the embassy, as a result of the shipwreck, one Azerbaijani citizen died and the search continues for the other one," the ministry said.

The cargo ship, sailing under the Panama flag, sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Turkey's Samsun province on Jan. 7.

There were 20 people on board, earlier reports said.