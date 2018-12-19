Azerbaijani envoy elected as head of CIS Interstate Humanitarian Co-op Fund

By Trend





Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu has been unanimously re-elected as chairman of the Board of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund, Vestnik Kavkaza reports with reference to TASS.

The election was held at a joint meeting of the Board of the Fund, the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation and the Council of Heads of State News Agencies, held at the Moscow headquarters of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund.

The meeting was attended by co-chairman of the Board of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund, Special Representative of Russian President for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, chairman of the Council for Humanitarian Cooperation, adviser to the President of Tajikistan Abdujabbor Rahmonzoda and other members of the CIS humanitarian cooperation governing bodies.

“Stability doesn’t hinder development,” said Shvydkoy, congratulating Polad Bulbuloglu on his election as chairman of the Board of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund.